A 16-year-old girl was shot in the leg at about 12:11 a.m. Wednesday morning at Wayman Manor Apartments, but refused to cooperate with officers, Temple police said.
Witnesses at the apartment complex, 1811 E. Ave. K, also would not provide officers with information about the incident.
The victim was taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center and was in stable condition, police said.
Officers went to a similar call Sunday in which a 17-year-old male was shot in the back but wouldn’t cooperate and wouldn’t pursue charges.
Anyone with information about these incidents can call Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.