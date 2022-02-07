Dr. Claudette Morgan-Scott, a Harker Heights management consultant, will discuss her book Wednesday at the Temple Public Library.
Morgan-Scott will speak about her book, “Vision: From Invisible to Visible,” during the Books for Lunch event that runs from noon to 1 p.m. in the third-floor board room of the library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
The concepts outlined in her book can be used for personal growth as well as organizational development in business and faith based organizations, according to a news release.
Morgan-Scott, a native of England, has worked in business development based on Christian principles for the past 25 years and served as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M University specializing in humanitarian programs.
She also serves as the pastor of the Legacy Center on FM 439 in the Belton area.
Attendees may bring their lunch if they wish. Mask wearing is encouraged and social distancing is observed.
Books for Lunch is jointly sponsored by the Temple Literacy Council and the Temple Public Library. To learn more, call 774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.