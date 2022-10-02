BELTON — More than 800 dogs were having their day this past weekend at the Bell County Expo Center.
Sponsored by Collie Club of Austin, about 100 dogs of various breeds ran American Kennel Club agility trials Friday through Sunday in the old arena at the back of the livestock exposition building.
Sponsored by Cen-Tex Kennel Club of Austin, about 715 dogs competed in the AKC conformation show Saturday and Sunday in the Garth Arena.
“Our club is specifically for people who love collies,” said Roxane Jourdain of Waco, president of Collie Club of Austin.
In the agility trials, the dogs faced different levels of challenges on the jumpers and standard courses. Two owners saw their dogs meet AKC championship qualifications, she said, which takes a lot of work and commitment.
“The sport is all about teamwork,” she said.
Jourdain got into agility trials in 2018. She also enters her dogs in conformation shows.
For this show, she brought Mael Boy, a 3-month-old short-haired collie, too young to compete.
“But it’s very good for them to be in this environment,” she said. “He’s going to be a show dog , too.”
The club makes money from the show, she said, but they also do it for the love of dogs.
“We love seeing these teams, and it’s a pleasure to organize this,” she said.
Aspiring dog owners should come to agility trials, reach out to competitors and find out about local lessons, she said.
“Having a good foundation is essential,” she said.
Kristin Parma of Adkins said her collie, Jane, 8 years old, qualified in standards and jumpers Sunday.
“She’s the only collie entered this weekend, so it’s fun to represent the breed,” she said.
They will compete in San Antonio next weekend, she said. Every year they go to the Collie Club of America National Specialty.
This past spring, Jane was the highest scoring collie at the nationals, Parma said.
“I grew up with collies,” she said. “I knew I wanted a collie. I will always have a collie. They’re smart, loyal, funny. They always want to be with their people. I am just so blessed to have Jane in my life, because she’s taken me all over and opened up a lot of opportunities.”
In the Garth Arena on Sunday afternoon, Gaye Warren, chairman of the Cen-Tex Kennel Club Dog Show, said top dogs had been named Best of Breed in three of the seven groups: Sporting, Hound, Working, Terrier, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding. After all of the groups were judged, one dog would be named Best of Show.
“We’ll also have a Reserve Best of Show,” she said.
She’s been into dogs since about 1976. Conformation is a hobby for breeders, owners and handlers, she said.
The Working group includes dogs in law enforcement, the military, therapy dogs, assistance dogs and seeing-eye dogs, she said.
“We try to get the general public educated about the dogs that they might be wanting to choose for their family life,” she said. “We can help you choose the breed that’s probably going to be your best companion.”