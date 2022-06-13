A Buckholts Independent School District employee accused in the sexual assault of a 15-year-old student apparently met the girl two months after he starting work for the district, according to employment records obtained through an open records request.
Zachary Dylan Esparza, 22, of Temple, was arrested on May 23 for a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault of a child.
The charge stems from an alleged improper relationship in September 2021 between Esparza and a district student while he was working as a technology specialist.
An attorney for Buckholts ISD said Esparza was hired as a technology specialist on July 15, 2021, and his last day of employment was April 7, 2022.
Buckholts ISD did not immediately respond to an open record request about Esparza’s employment dates and titles at the time of his arrest. The district took 10 days, allowed by state law, to respond to the Telegram’s open records request.
On June 7, Austin-based law firm O’Hanlon, Demerath & Castillo responded to the Telegram with inaccurate information that said Esparza started work on July 15, 2022, a future date.
The law firm sent an updated version of the employment dates after the Telegram noted the incorrect dates on Monday.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Temple Police Department Detective Michael Terpstra, on April 13, he was assigned a follow-up investigation after explicit videos and photos on social media allegedly depicting the girl and Esparza.
The girl was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center of Central Texas and said, “Esparza was naked in the pictures and admitted that she took them,” Terpstra said.
Terpstra interviewed the girl to learn more about the relationship.
“She told me that she met Esparza when he worked at Buckholts ISD as an IT person,” he said. “She told me that they began a physical relationship in September 2021 and that it included sexual intercourse at Esparza’s apartment in Temple, at his parents’ house in Temple, and in his vehicle when it was parked in Temple.”
Esparza was contacted to tell his side of the story, but according to Terpstra, he invoked his right to consult with an attorney and was not interviewed.
He was arrested at his residence on May 23, after Temple police officers executed an arrest warrant.
Esparza was released on May 24 after posting a $100,000 bond.