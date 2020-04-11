BELTON — Periodically, the Bell County area is targeted by phone scams that claim people have warrants out for their arrests.
Lt. Bob Reinhard cautioned residents that Bell County Sheriff’s Department received reports saying “Deputy Meadows” claimed to be with the Sheriff’s Department when he called people to say they had warrants for their arrest.
“Deputy Meadows” asked the people to make payment arrangements to satisfy that warrant. Sometimes, the caller is asking for the payment to be made with Google and other gift cards.
No one from the department would ever contact anyone to discuss a warrant, Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange said.
If anyone receives these calls or any that seem suspicious, please call the sheriff’s department for clarification and direction.
“Never give out any of your personal or financial information to anyone,” Reinhard said.
Bell County residents may call 254-933-5412, the non-emergency line, to contact the sheriff’s department.