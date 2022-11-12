SALADO — A lot of people braved the cold weather Saturday to take in the 61st Scottish Gathering and Highland Games on Thomas Arnold Road.
There was Scottish music, dancing, athletic events and representatives of 39 clans to help visitors trace their Scottish heritage.
The gathering opened Friday evening with the Calling of the Clans on Salado Creek.
Today’s program begins at 9 a.m. with a worship service on the Edinburgh Stage. Until 3 p.m., clan members will be available to answer questions about Scottish history and genealogy. At noon, there will be a dog costume contest and parade around the grounds. A pipe and drums ceremony will close the gathering at 2:30 p.m.
One of the first things Saturday morning visitors to the gathering encountered was a trio of girls performing the Sword Dance on the Dancing Stage. Sheila Gillis of Spring said two of the girls were her daughters: Mia, 10, and Avery, 11. They and the third dancer, Aimsley Lowe, already had danced the Highland Fling, she said, and were about to do the Seann Triubhas and then the Reel of Tulloch.
“They’ve been dancing since they were about 5,” their mother said.
Sheila said the great-great-grandparents of both her and her husband, Sean, came from Scotland, but they are both Canadians, and that’s where the girls started dancing.
“This type of dancing is much more popular in Scotland and Canada than it is here,” she said. “So we were fortunate to find a Highland dance teacher when we moved here to Texas.”
Sheila doesn’t do Scottish dancing, she said, but loves it and the bagpipes. This is the family’s third trip to the Salado gathering, she said, and they go to several others in the state.
“The girls will be going back to Canada this summer to compete,” she said.
Lyric Todkill, director of the St. Thomas Episcopal School Pipe Band from Houston, said the band has won the piping competition at the Salado gathering many times in the past 17 years. Although the band marches during the competition, it is judged on the musical performance, he said.
Todkill plays the bagpipe himself and said the band members use real bagpipes. Three “drums” in the shoulder provide the background, he said. The melody comes from the chanter, which differs from a piano.
“For such an ancient instrument, it’s a very complicated instrument,” he said.
There are four reeds in all, he said.
“The trick is to get them all working together,” he said.
Playing the bagpipe takes a lot of endurance, he said.
“Some of these guys will play six or seven times during the day,” he said.
There are pockets of bag piping and drumming throughout the world, he said.
In Houston, not a place where anyone would expect to find bag piping, he said, St. Thomas has had a bag piping band since the 1950s.
“We have about 140 kids in the band, so we’re doing our part to keep alive the musical tradition,” he said.