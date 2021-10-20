Earl Nottingham and Amanda Coots will be recognized as Temple High School’s latest distinguished alumni on Thursday during a special event held in the campus’ library.
The Temple Education Foundation-sponsored event, which will begin with a social at 6:30 p.m. before dinner and a program at 7 p.m., will recognize these Temple High School graduates for the “distinct career paths that took them to exciting vocations.”
Although Nottingham — a recognized wildlife photographer throughout Texas — and Coots — a flight controller and instructor for the International Space Station — graduated decades apart from one another, both left lasting impressions on their former stomping grounds.
“I am very excited about our honorees this year,” Kristy Brischke, TEF’s executive director, said in a news release. “I think their careers in the arts and technology is the perfect display of the education Wildcat students receive in Temple schools. We hope members of the community will join us to honor these unique Temple High alums.”
Nottingham is a member of Temple High’s 1972 graduating class.
“He attended the Art Institute of Atlanta and earned a bachelor of science degree in photography from East Texas State University,” according to TEF. “After owning a successful freelance business for several years, he took over as chief photographer for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department in 1996, where he served for 25 years, retiring in 2021.”
However, retirement did not equate to being less active for Nottingham. He has remained active in his community, and continues to photograph professional assignments, teach workshops and engage in public speaking.
“He’s been well known for a long time and has had some very significant contributions in his field,” Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “But he’s still active and maintains strong ties here in the community.”
Coots, meanwhile, is a member of Temple High’s graduating class of 2001 and holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in computer engineering from Texas A&M University — a path that led her to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration.
“In the fall of her junior year, Amanda began working with NASA as a co-operative education student, alternating semesters at NASA and semesters at Texas A&M,” according to TEF. “In 2007, she began working full-time for NASA.”
Coots, who sits on the board of Texas Odyssey, currently serves as flight controller and instructor for NASA. Her team plans, trains and assists in flying operations for the International Space Station.
Ott called what Coots has been able to accomplish in her career, and particularly at her age, “significant.”
“We want to hold alumni up because alumni are really the best example of what a Temple ISD education can do for you … and Coots is just a fantastic example of that,” he told the Telegram. “These are alumni, who have had really significant achievements since they’ve graduated. Hopefully they are ones that continue to invest in the community.”
Virtual auction
There is one day left to bid on TEF Fall Virtual Auction items.
The auction — accessible online at TempleEducationFoundation.org — will close at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday.
“Families at home and those attending the dinner will be able to bid on items such as a braces package from Smile at the World Orthodontics, original framed photograph by Earl Nottingham, family passes to the Longhorn Caverns and exciting destination trips,” according to TEF.
Bidders also can text “TEFAuction2021” to 76278 to access the available items.
“The Distinguished Alumni Event benefits the Temple Education Foundation, which provides innovative teaching grants and student scholarships for the Temple Independent School District,” Brischke said. “Although COVID disrupted our event last year, we were still able to give out 27 grants to deserving TISD teachers this fall.”
In the last five years, the Distinguished Alumni Event has totaled $650,000 in funding raised for Temple schools, according to TEF.
Ott hopes to see that total spike.
“The primary benefactor of this event is our students and staff,” he said. “The event is really about raising the money for student scholarships and money for innovative teaching grants.”