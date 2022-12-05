BELTON — A lot of people braved the chilly weather to take in this year’s edition of Christmas on the Chisholm Trail in Belton.
Charisse Bennett, events and marketing coordinator for Belton Parks and Recreation, said there was an amazing turnout for the Friday evening showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” on the courthouse square.
“It was packed,” she said of the downtown area, for the movie and Mayor Wayne Carpenter’s ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree.
“We had food trucks, hot cocoa, no room to walk — it was fantastic,” Bennett said.
Starting at noon Saturday, Santa Claus greeted children on the south steps of the Bell County Courthouse. There was a kid’s zone, a life-size snow globe, an inflatable obstacle course, an arts and crafts station dubbed “Tap Tap Tap,” and lawn games for the children.
Bennett said about 110 volunteers helped with the event, which was bigger than in previous years. There were a dozen food trucks, she said, open from noon to 7 p.m. The parade, which started at 6 p.m., was longer than in the past, she said, with 34 entrants.
“It’s our biggest Christmas parade we’ve ever had,” she said.
Among the vendors set up along North East Street on Saturday afternoon, Shannon Ulloa of Temple offered a look at Sunny Day Clay.
“I make earrings out of polymer clay,” she said. “I just started in April. This is my first Christmas. I’ve done the Belton Market Place one time.”
She said the wind was blowing her light earrings around.
“But at least it’s not raining,” she said.
She’s a local schoolteacher and makes the earrings in her spare time, just for fun, she said.
“I have Christmas earrings,” she said, showing a “little Rudolph.”
“I try to do the seasons, and then make some cute ones on top of that,” she said. “I cut them. I cook them. Then I have to paint them.”
That includes putting eyes and antlers on the reindeer, she said.
“And I use a satin glaze to make them shiny,” she said. “People buy them for their wives. Teachers like big, fun earrings because it’s like a talking piece for the kids. It’s earrings and socks that the little kids like.”
Next door, Barbara Whitis of Belton said hers was an information booth for the American Cancer Society and its services for cancer patients and family members. The next ACS Relay for Life in Bell County will be in May 2023, she said.
She was selling Christmas gnomes, magnets, ornaments, Christmas toilet paper and decorative tiles.
Brad and Debbie Fast of Lavender Cove Farm near Moody offered various lavender-based soaps, flavored with lemon, peppermint or honey. Lavender promotes healthy skin, he said, and its scent has a calming effect.
“It’s typical farming — ups and downs,” he said of growing the lavender. “This year we had no blooms. We’re hoping it’s better next year.”
Marquita Everson of Killeen and Sade McAllister of Temple, contributing authors of “Occupy — An Anthology of Encouragement, Discovery and Inspiration,” were set up in front of the McWha Book Store on Central Avenue. Everson said the book was a compilation of poems, reflections and words of encouragement.
Her poem is called “Forward March.”
“I was in stagnation,” she said, and wrote about “coming out of that place and going to do what God called me to do.”
McAllister said her poem, “The Body,” was about “observing division in the body of Christ caused by offenses and overcoming that to be united.”