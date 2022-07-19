Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services, a faith-based nonprofit that supports nearly 4,500 children across three states, recently launched a free mentoring program in Temple.
It is aimed at helping children, who are between the ages of 5 and 18, develop character and set goals.
“We call the program ‘Elevate’ because the community is rallying around kids to lift them up and empower them,” Michelle Villareal, a child and family specialist with Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services in Temple, said. “It has really been a community effort in getting this up and running. I am so grateful for those donors.”
Community listening sessions identified the need for the mentoring program, which will serve children in East Temple, and donations from two local church sources have already financed the initiative for its first eight years.
“Grace Presbyterian Church, which hosted those community listening sessions, donated the proceeds of the sale of First Presbyterian Church when that church closed and its members joined Grace Presbyterian Church. That substantial gift was given in memory of Kate Dimmitt, a beloved longtime member of First Presbyterian Church,” Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services said in a news release. “Ken Whipple, a Grace Presbyterian Church member, made his gift in memory of his late wife, Ingrid.”
Catherine “Cat” Duttine, the program coordinator for Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services in Temple, stressed the value of a mentor.
“Teenagers with a mentor are less likely to drop out and more likely to get along with their peers and families,” Duttine, a licensed social worker, said. “Our goal is to provide experiences and growth opportunities for all children in the Temple area who would benefit from the support of community members and other organizations. We plan to partner with recreational centers, businesses, churches and restaurants to provide community meeting places.”
That methodology is backed by data.
“Numerous studies show that mentoring decreases school absences and reduces behavior problems,” Noreen O’Brien, the manager of communication and government contracts at Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services, said. “Youth who meet regularly with a mentor are 37% less likely than their peers to skip a class and 52% less likely to skip a day of school. Earning a high school diploma has a long-lasting impact on economic stability.”
Presbyterian Children’s Homes and Services encourages residents to call 800-888-1904 or email info@pchas.org for information about how to become a paid part-time mentor or to refer a child to the program.