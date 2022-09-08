Sept. 11 ceremony

Temple firefighters and police officers stand at attention while Mayor Tim Davis talks during the Sept. 11 ceremony at the Central Fire Station in Temple on September 11, 2019.

 Nan Dickson | Special to the Telegram

Temple Fire & Rescue will hold a community 9/11 remembrance ceremony to honor the 2,977 lives lost and the sacrifices made during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.