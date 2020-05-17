Ray Hennig was an admitted amateur musician, but he called himself “a salesman.”
Truth be told, he was the pater familias and godfather of Texas music.
Hennig, 91, founder of the iconic Heart of Texas Music stores in Temple, Waco and Austin, died on April 30 in Austin.
The family said a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Expect plenty of laughs, memories and amazing music by his friends, all music royalty. The family also requests memorials be made to any organization supporting music.
There’s a part of Texas music that the history books can’t explain — the mystical relationship between a musician, a store and asphalt ribbons of highway. Truth is, Hennig was the wizard who tied it all together with his affable smile, kind heart, easy-going manner and a thick pompadour of curly locks that modulated from black to silver over the decades.
Hennig’s stores in Waco, Temple and Austin stores were musicians’ magnets, oases from hard-traveled highways. Autographed portraits plastered the walls of his Austin store. A member of the Country Music Association of Texas Hall of Fame, Hennig was considered “Guitar Godfather” when the state officially designated Ray Hennig Day in 1988.
Heart of Texas Music sold quality guitars, drums, sound systems, amplifiers plus all the accessories to anyone connected with music — including churches and their praise bands.
Dennis Hardwick, manager of the Temple store for 30 years until his retirement in 2014, has fond memories of the man, the music and the iconic shop. “I first met Ray Hennig when I was about 12 and started playing guitar,” Hardwick said. After a few jobs as an adult, he started working at the Temple store in August 1983. “I was blessed to do something I loved,” he said.
Hennig, born to a Coryell County farming family, settled down in McGregor, working at various jobs, including operating a lumberyard and building custom houses.
That’s when he and partner Ernest Rufus “Moon” Mooney (1942-2012) got a bright idea in 1960 — open a music store in McGregor. Although Mooney had day jobs, on the weekend he could be heard at dance halls and stages with popular Cen-Tex band, Roy Robbins and the Availables.
By next year, 1961, Hennig opened Heart of Texas Music in Waco. The business hit a marketing crescendo. So, by 1969, Hennig opened his Temple store along the newly constructed Interstate 35 in what was then the Youngstown Shopping Center. Hennig’s brother-in-law, Jimmy Wayne Deer (1934-2016), managed the store for the first 18 years.
Touring musicians stopped by the Waco and Temple stores to hang out and test the latest Fenders, Gibsons and Martins hanging off the walls, just ripe for strumming. The store also offered sales and service on sound equipment — amps, mikes and other performance accoutrements.
“Ray would take down a guitar and start playing,” Hardwick said. “The customer would be so impressed, he’d buy it right there.”
Word got out among touring bands — the Temple and Waco stores offered good deals and service on instruments and equipment. It wasn’t unusual to see mingling together members of the Vrazel Polka Band with a Fabulous Thunderbird.
Locals were delighted to get a glimpse of famous musicians perambulating the aisles: George Jones, Merle Haggard, Jerry Jeff Walker, Dwight Yoakam, George Strait, Tony Douglas, Willie Nelson, Nat Stuckey, Monty Montgomery and Temple native Steve Fromholtz.
Heart of Texas Music in Temple had a magnetic vibe and nurturing ground for anyone — professional or amateur — who wanted to play. Local musicians who frequented there were David Zychek, Billy Holt, Tejano music pioneer Little Joe Hernandez and Platinum-winning Belton group Flyleaf.
The other big plus to Heart of Texas Music was the impromptu concerts. “We always had jam sessions in the store when we weren’t busy,” Hardwick said. “Great times. Just like a barbershop. People just hung out.”
A customer could get repairs, business advice or a cash advance until the next gig. “Ray extended credit to a lot of struggling musicians, and they always remembered him,” Hardwick said. “He had a kind, gentle way about him.”
Hennig was always ready to deal. “Sometimes, I’d go in the office and there would be wheel covers and wheels setting there. Ray had traded them for a guitar. He had a good business head on him,” Hardwick said.
The Temple store was also proactive in supporting and promoting local arts and music groups. Heart of Texas Music sponsored concerts and festivals, sold tickets and bought program advertisements.
Hennig branched out a third time in 1974 — this time to South Austin. He eventually closed the Waco store, while he moved the highly successful Temple store to expanded quarters on South 31st Street.
By 2012, Hennig said he was through with Austin as condo developers gobbled up surrounding properties. He closed the iconic South Lamar site and shipped the rest of his inventory to his Temple store, which operated for two more years before closing for good.
One story of Hennig’s influence and help will likely be retold in coming months, as he told it to the Telegram in 2009:
Hennig recalled that a skinny Dallas kid began hanging around the Austin shop, borrowing guitars because he never had any money. Hennig just called him “Stevie.” Hennig liked him, and the two hit it off. “He’d come in here in the mornings and be here all day long. It was the same thing, day after day,” Hennig told the Telegram.
One day, Stevie picked off the rack a ‘59 Fender Stratocaster that had belonged to Christopher Cross, Grammy winner with hits “Ride Like the Wind” and “Sailing.”
Stevie told Hennig he liked the way the instrument felt. “It was completely trashed out,” Hennig recalled. “I said, man, it probably doesn’t even work. What would you want with an old wore-out piece of junk like that?”
So, Hennig rebuilt the Strat and traded it for Stevie’s guitar — which was probably borrowed from Hennig, the Telegram reported.
“Stevie” was Stevie Ray Vaughan, who dubbed that refurbished Strat “Number One” and later “First Wife.” Vaughn played it on Grammy-winning albums and at concerts across the world, until his untimely death in 1990 in a helicopter crash.
In 1994, the city of Austin erected a memorial to Stevie Ray Vaughan and his iconic guitar.
Maybe Hennig will someday be so honored.