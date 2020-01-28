The temporary closure of the eastbound lanes of Interstate 14 between Paddy Hamilton Road in Nolanville and FM 2410/Simmons Road in Belton will continue another 24 hours, a Texas Department of Public Safety release said.
Water levels from recent rains must go down so repairs can be made to two of the 36 existing columns that support the bridge at the Nolan Creek crossing, TxDOT spokesman Ken Roberts said.
When the columns were examined, two needed to be fixed because of age deterioration. Because more lanes will be added, increasing the traffic passing over the lanes, these were necessary to repair before the rest of the project proceeds, Roberts said. As soon as the repairs are made, the lanes will reopen.
The initial 24-hour closing was utilized to assess the drill shafts that support the structure.
Traffic on eastbound I-14 will continue to divert to the frontage road at Exit 294 (Paddy Hamilton Road) and get back on I-14 east of the Simmons Road intersection in Belton.
Vehicles headed north and south on Simmons Road that cross I-14 in Belton will detour east and west as necessary.
Motorists should expect more traffic control, congestion and delays in the project area. Motorists need to watch for traffic control personnel and construction equipment.
Conducting the assessment is TxDOT’s Bridge Division out of Austin.