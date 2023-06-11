Bell County Commissioners today will consider a resolution recognizing Juneteenth as a national independence day for enslaved blacks.
The item will be considered at the Commissioners Court workshop at 1:30 p.m. today at the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave.
County Judge David Blackburn is named as presenting the resolution to recognize “Juneteenth National Independence Day,” according to the meeting agenda.
The resolution to recognize Juneteenth National Independence Day comes a week after the Commissioners Court decided not to recognize Pride Month this June.
A motion to recognize Pride Month failed due to a lack of a second. Commissioner Louie Minor put forward the motion and pointed out that the recognition of other months by the court in recent years have not been required to have votes or even have a second supporter.
An example of this discrepancy, he said, came just before the vote to recognize Pride Month, when Commissioners allowed the recognition of Elder Abuse Prevention Awareness Month to move forward without a vote.
County Juneteenth holiday
In May, the court voted 3-2 to recognize Juneteenth — also called Emancipation Day in Texas — as a county holiday two years after it became a national holiday.
County offices and courts will be closed June 19 after the Commissioners Court voted to implement the holiday 3-2, with Commissioners Bill Schumann and Russell Schneider voting against the measure.
At the time, Minor said the county waited too long to recognize the holiday.
“In 2021, this court had the opportunity to recognize June 19 and it didn’t,” he said. “In 2022, this court had the opportunity to recognize June 19 and it didn’t. And you are going to do it for the third year in a row if you did not do this.”
The holiday commemorates the emancipation of enslaved blacks.
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, president of the Killeen NAACP chapter, told the court in May that she and community supporters showed up at the meeting to express their hope the holiday would be adopted.
“That is why we are here today as the Killeen NAACP, in hope that you will implement Juneteenth as a holiday for this year,” Driver-Moultrie previously said. “We don’t need to wait another 20 or 30 years down the road.”