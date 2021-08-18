Following a difficult year last year, school was back in session Wednesday for thousands of students at two Bell County school districts.
Both Belton and Salado independent school districts held their first day of school, welcoming back students for in-person learning.
Emily Cochrane, a first-grade teacher at Belton ISD’s High Point Elementary, said things went well for the first day back. She said activities included some ice-breaker games and getting the children out and playing on the playground.
On top of games, Cochrane said she was even able to get some lessons mixed into the schedule along with reading some books.
“We had a great first day in first grade,” Cochrane said. “My new students did an excellent job of listening to me and each other when they were talking. I was honestly very pleasantly surprised at how well they did, considering the challenging kindergarten year they all had with COVID.”
Karen Rudolph, spokeswoman for BISD, said the district saw the first day of school run smoothly despite having so many students. She said the district has about 13,500 students across its 19 campuses, which does introduce some issues at the start of the year.
“The last two years have made us all — students, families and staff — appreciate the little things about the first day of school more,” Rudolph said. “From the moment students jumped out of their car or off the bus this morning, you could feel the positive energy and excitement of returning to school.”
The district did not have its enrollment numbers for the start of the year available Wednesday.
Michael Novotny, superintendent of Salado ISD, said students and staff in his district’s schools were excited to get back.
While Novotny didn’t have the final enrolment numbers for the entire district Wednesday, last week the district reported having an enrollment of 2,277 students. He noted the numbers could change, with Salado High School seeing 680 students on the first day instead of the 693 that were reported enrolled last week.
The school district, Novotny said, does have some catching up to do for some students due to learning loss, with about 10 percent of students taking classes virtually last year.
“We had a great first day, it has been busy but we have had a very successful first day,” Novotny said. “I think that we are more used to (COVID-19) after dealing with it for a year now.”