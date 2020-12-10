A layer of smoke has drifted into Bell County Thursday afternoon as officials in Milam County work to contain a 152-acre fire.
The blaze, east of Rockdale, was fought by multiple agencies, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Forest Service officials reported that the fire, named the Ward Fire, was at 25 percent containment as of 5 p.m. with its forward momentum having stopped.
All that remains of the fire is smoldering grass, Forest service spokeswoman Erin O’Connor said.
The first 911 call about the fire came into Rockdale at 1:01 p.m. and forest service was called out to assist by local agencies at 1:45 p.m. Thursday.
In addition to the Rockdale Volunteer Fire Department, crews from Milano, Cameron, Black Jack and Tanglewood also came out to help with the fire.
Faith Rickman, a Rockdale dispatcher, said the fire produced large amounts of smoke, making it hard for firefighters to see where the fire was. She said there were points where firefighters were concerned about getting surrounded by the flames due to the smoke.
Rickman said that most of the area affected by the fire was dry grass, but as it expanded it did affect some nearby forested areas.
O’Connor said fire investigators were able to determine that the start of the fire was due to welding activity in the area.
Before the fire was under control, the fire service had evacuated two residents but they have since been allowed to return to their homes.