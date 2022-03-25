A five-week racing series for children ages 2-14 will start Sunday.
The Healthy Kids Running Series, designed to help develop active healthy lifestyles among children, will have its first race of the spring season at 3 p.m. Sunday at Freedom Park, 8456 Tarver Drive in Temple.
“Part of an active healthy lifestyle is getting kids out from behind gaming consoles and other screens and playing outside. Whether it’s running or another outdoor activity, we want to get kids moving,” said Tanya Taylor, community coordinator for Healthy Kids Running Series. “Our races are kid-focused with the ultimate goal of teaching them how to be active and healthy and creating meaningful relationships within our community.”
Healthy Kids Running Series offers a five-week program in the spring and fall with age-appropriate race distances, according to a news release. Children compete each week for a chance to earn points, and at the end of the series, the top boy and girl with the most points in their respective age division earn a trophy.
The series’ Challenger race is an all-abilities division for children of all ages with special needs that might need a little extra help on the course. The untimed race distance is 75 yards. All participants receive a finisher’s medal, race bag and Healthy Kids Running Series tech T-shirt for their achievements.
Registration for all five weeks is $40. Runners may run any week at the price of $10 for a single race. Registrations are accepted at healthykidsrunningseries.org.
“Healthy Kids Running Series brings tremendous value to our community,” Taylor said. “It focuses on living a healthy lifestyle and unites a group of like-minded individuals who come together weekly to learn about healthy habits such as nutrition, physical activity and a stronger connection to their community. HKRS Belton is entering its 10th series this fall and I am so proud of how the surrounding area has stepped up to bring the HKRS mission and values to our children and families.”
Out of 350 locations nationwide, HKRS Belton was ranked sixth in the nation last fall for total participants. Local participants numbered 290, the release said.
To learn more, visit www.healthykidsrunniningseries.org.