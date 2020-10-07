A 16-year-old male ran away from home Tuesday, and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs help to find him.
The missing teenager has mental health issues and doesn’t have his medication, department spokesman Lt. Bob Reinhard said.
Matthew Thorne Bellavia is about 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 167 pounds. He has short brown curly hair and gray/green eyes.
Matthew was last seen at 8:30 p.m. in the Nolanville area. He wore khaki shorts, a red T-shirt, Van tennis shoes and had a red backpack.
If anyone has information about where Matthew is, please call Investigator Iole Quichocho at 245-933-6764.