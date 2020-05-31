Alexzandria Turley always wanted to be at the top of her class, routinely checking her grade point average at the end of each semester and asking her counselors for reports.
Isabella Wolff didn’t take much notice as to where she ranked until the past few years. She figured valedictorian was too far out of reach, but being her class’ salutatorian had a nice ring to it.
And even though their senior years didn’t finish the way they planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two completed their final assignments, learned what they could from classes that were forced to switch to online sessions, and finished out their final high school days as the top two graduates of Moody High School’s 2020 graduating class.
For Turley, the announcement she was Moody’s valedictorian didn’t come as a surprise. For Wolff, it served as the culmination of staving off the growing competition for second place.
“I learned a couple of weeks ago, but for me, I’ve always tried to get that top spot. I wasn’t really surprised when I heard I got valedictorian,” Turley said. “I’ve always wanted to be the best, or at least do my best. Whenever I had an assignment, I always wanted to do my best. As a freshman, (getting good grades) wasn’t to get valedictorian, it was to just get the best grades that I could.”
Wolff said she and other top students were competing for second place.
“I had steadily been salutatorian since sophomore year, and it was close with me and a couple of other students, but we were all just competing for second because Alex was so far ahead,” Wolff said. “I didn’t really care about class rankings a lot at first, but as things got closer, I really tried hard to keep my grades up.”
Their commitments to excellence in the classroom bleeds over into other aspects of the duo’s lives.
Turley was the president of the National Honor Society, served on student council and was a member of the National Beta Club, Spanish Club and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Outside of Moody’s hallways, Turley found her passion in dance.
“My plan is to eventually become a professor in dance,” said Turley, who began dancing as a 3-year-old and plans to attend Texas State University in San Marcos this fall to earn a bachelor’s degree in dance performance and choreography. “When I was little, dance was something I got signed up for just to stay active. As I got older, it kind of became something that I always looked forward to. It was something I always enjoyed.”
Beyond performing, Turley realized that dance could be more than just a hobby. Five years ago, she became an assistant teacher and found the joy of helping others accomplish their goals. The experience was impactful, to say the least.
“Getting to see a student succeed and getting to see something finally click for them is the best feeling,” she said. “Knowing I was a part of that and I helped them achieve their goal or overcome that obstacle is just an awesome feeling.
Moody’s salutatorian also knows a thing or two about being a team player. Wolff spent five years in the Lady Bearcats’ volleyball program and joined the tennis team as a sophomore. As a junior, Wolff nearly reached the regional tournament, describing the match as “one I’ll never forget. It was crazy.”
Wolff also has sky-high plans for after high school — literally. After completing her associate degree at McLennan Community College, Wolff hopes to join the Air Force as a mechanic and one day find herself in the cockpit as a pilot.
“I’ve always loved planes. I’ve always been fascinated at airports and watching planes,” Wolff said. “Whenever we did go on trips involving planes, I always watched them taking off and landing. I knew that’s what I wanted to do.”
While quiet by nature, Wolff said she gained a lot of her confidence by signing up for UIL One-Act Play. When she joined as a junior, she initially worked the lights. This year, she stepped onto the stage for the first time and even walked away with an honorable mention actress award during the school’s UIL competition.
Not bad for someone content to stay in the background.
“I was shy, but I just remember seeing all the theater kids and thinking that would be a really fun group to hang out with,” Wolff said. “I thought that I wanted to be a fun person like that.”
Turley and Wolff share big hearts when it comes to the love they have for their Moody community. Both said they always will cherish the relationships they have built over the years.
And whether they are dancing in front of a sold-out crowd or flying at 30,000 feet, those memories always will remain.
“I really enjoyed how there is a solid sense of community,” Turley said. “It’s a small class, small school and you really get to know everyone for the most part. It doesn’t feel like a scary place to go to. I never felt isolated, I was always comfortable.”