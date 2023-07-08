Clusters of anglers around the pond at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple, were reeling in the catfish Saturday morning during the Temple Parks and Recreation Department’s free fishing day.
Fishing fun: Free event draws families to Miller Park to catch catfish
Larry Causey

