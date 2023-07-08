Family fishing day

Carson Hallonquist surveys Miller Pond on Saturday as he prepares to cast his line during the city of Temple Parks and Recreation Department’s free family fishing day in Miller Park. His dad, Justin, said this was Carson’s first time fishing.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Clusters of anglers around the pond at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple, were reeling in the catfish Saturday morning during the Temple Parks and Recreation Department’s free fishing day.

