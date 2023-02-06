Contractors spent Monday morning working to replace a downed electrical pole at Midway and El Capitan drives — part of the ongoing effort to return power to Temple customers.
It was one of several that were being replaced throughout Central Texas as nearly 300 people in Temple remained without power Monday afternoon — several days after icy conditions downed trees and power lines last week.
Oncor Energy Delivery’s outage map showed a reduction in the number of people still without power from Sunday, but new outages were occurring Monday as stressed or damaged tree limbs fall and create new problems, a company spokeswoman said.
Crews working to restore power to Temple homes were on site Monday as most repairs had been completed, Oncor spokeswoman Kerri Dunn told the Telegram.
Dunn said residents still without power should examine their electrical equipment to determine if there is damage that needs to be fixed before power can be restored.
“Oncor teams continue to work 24/7 in communities still experiencing outage impacts,” the electric supplier said in a statement on the outage map. “Multiple waves of the storm caused significant damage to trees and vegetation, which either fell or came into contact with power lines and resulted in much longer wait times for restoration. We appreciate your patience and support as we continue working around the clock to get everyone’s power back on.”
Oncor said some locations may have received a “hazardous disconnect” due to debris or damage on a customer’s electrical equipment, such as the meter base or the weatherhead.
“Customers will need to contact an electrician to complete repairs and verify if a city inspection is required before service can be restored,” Oncor said. “Once that’s complete, customers should then call Oncor at 888-313-6862 to request a reconnect.”
Temple first responders deal with more than 225 calls about downed trees or power lines. Belton had 30 calls about downed trees.
Lineman hospitalized
A contract lineman with Pike Safety Integrity Solutions from North Carolina was injured Sunday while repairing a line in the Holland area.
The incident — dispatched as an electrocution call — occurred at about 6:16 p.m. near Landfill and Center Lake Road, prompting a response by the Holland Volunteer Fire Department and Temple EMS, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
The man, who burned his hands, was flown to a burn unit at an Austin hospital for treatment.
“We’ll do a full safety investigation on that,” Dunn, the Oncor spokeswoman, said.
Bulk trash collection
Piles of downed tree limbs dot many Temple and Belton neighborhoods after last week’s ice storm.
But Temple resident Nidia Jimenez Lowery posted that she was surprised that Temple workers picked up her trash pile on Monday.
“I’ve been really impressed with the way the city has responded to this winter storm mess,” she said. “With sanding before the storm, clearing fallen trees from roads and now picking up curb debris. My giant stick pile was just picked up and I thought it’d be weeks before they’d get to it.”
In Belton, residents can drop off bulk trash from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at 1502 Holland Road.
“We pick up brush curbside every week. People can certainly place limbs curbside this week, and we’ll pick them up as scheduled,” Belton spokesman Paul Romer said. “We also have a bulk event, which we have every other month. This one was pushed back a week due to last week’s storms.”
Belton released a revised schedule for trash and recycling collection. Normal pickups are planned for Monday, Thursday and Friday. On Tuesday, four additional bags are allowed outside the collection receptacle. Recycling will be collected for all customers on Wednesday and Three Creeks trash customers can have up to four additional bags on that day.
After this week, Belton collections will return to a normal schedule, Romer said.