Power pole replacement

Workmen with Pike Safety Integrity Solutions from North Carolina lift a utility pole that will be placed on a piece of equipment to move to the backyard behind a house on El Capitan Drive at the corner of Midway Drive in Temple on Monday February 6, 2023.

 Nan Dickson/Special to the Telegram

Contractors spent Monday morning working to replace a downed electrical pole at Midway and El Capitan drives — part of the ongoing effort to return power to Temple customers.

eegarcia@tdtnews.com