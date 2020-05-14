A Temple man was arrested for last week's shooting at Jones Park, near the 1100 block of West Avenue H, according to a Temple Police Department news release.
Marcus Laron Mayes Jr., 21, was arrested Wednesday on a May 9 warrant served in the 3800 block of Mockingbird Lane. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
One shooting victim was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
While serving the warrant, Tiffany Ramirez, 20, was found with Ecstasy and Xanax in the home. Ramirez was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Mayes previously had a $100,000 bond issued for a Nov. 6, 2019, shooting near West Avenue M and South 17th Street.
That victim had several gunshot wounds that weren't life-threatening, previous information released by Temple Police Department said.
Mayes was located and arrested during a traffic stop after he didn't use a turn signal. He was also in possession of marijuana.
The previous bond was revoked with his recent arrest. Mayes also had an outstanding warrant for criminal trespass.
Mayes' current bond is $100,000. He has two second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.