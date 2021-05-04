During his fourth annual Salute to Service Academy Appointees event last week, U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, recognized nine Central Texas students who he sees fit for military service.
This year, Carter appointed nine students from Bell and Williamson counties: Cody Little, Temple; Ethan Rodriguez, Belton; Julian Lashbrook, Rogers; Tristen Burton, Granger; Aiden Beasley, Cedar Park; Landon Sanders, Cedar Park; Joshua Coya, Round Rock; Konnor Bye, Liberty Hill; and Brandon Del Rio, Leander.
“Nominating students to a U.S. Service Academy is one of my greatest honors as a Congressman,” Carter said in a news release. “After seeing their hard work and dedication firsthand, I know that the future of our nation is in good hands. The path that these students have chosen will not be easy, but I have no doubt that they are up for the challenge. I am exceptionally proud of the appointees from Texas’ 31st district and cannot wait to see all that they accomplish.”
These students — who underwent “an intense” application process — will be spread out across the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in New York, U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland, U.S. Naval Academy Preparatory School in Rhode Island and the U.S. Military Academy in New York.
Carter’s office said applications for class of 2026 service academy appointees, which must be received by Oct. 7, 2021, are now open. Applicants are required to be at least 17 years old and younger than 23 years old by July 1.
In addition to meeting a variety of physical, medical and academic requirements, qualifications for becoming a service academy appointee include being a U.S. citizen, being a legal resident of the Texas 31st Congressional District and being unmarried without dependents, according to Carter’s office.
Interested applicants can access the nomination application form online at bit.ly/3eSmLlX.
“The Congressional nomination process is separate from the process required by each US Service Academy for admission,” Carter’s office said. “Candidates must open an admissions file with each admissions office of interest. It is to your advantage to apply to more than one academy and to request a nomination through all sources available to you: presidential, vice presidential, senatorial, congressional and JROTC.”