The city of Temple needs a crisis management plan for incidents such as the officer-involved shooting in which Michael Dean was killed, some City Council members said Thursday.
The call for a plan comes nearly three weeks after Temple Police Officer Carmen DeCruz fatally shot Dean, 28. Temple Police Department administrators have released little information about the case despite public calls for more transparency in the case.
“I think a city needs a plan to be prepared for any eventuality,” Councilwoman Susan Long said. “And I know that it’s a great concern to our mayor and our city manager … and certainly to the Council members who have expressed thoughts it is. We’re unified in those feelings. We may feel that we haven’t responded fast enough. I would have liked to express something from the city immediately that we are sorry to the Dean family and to the police officer’s family.”
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said the city will do “what’s right” regarding the case.
“There’s not anyone trying to cover up anything here,” Davis said. “If we’ve made an error in the release of information, then that will be fixed and we’ll do it correctly next time.”
The Telegram reported that a preliminary autopsy released by Bell County found Dean was killed by a shot to the head and classified his death a homicide. Beyond that, there has been no official account of the shooting, leaving open questions about how the two men came into contact and what led DeCruz to open fire.
Temple Police spokesman Chris Christoff previously told media in a news release, “We understand the desire from our residents and media partners to know more about the circumstances behind this officer-involved shooting. However, the Texas Rangers are the lead agency in this investigation, and thus have given direction to the Temple Police Department not to release any further details.”
However, Sgt. Bryan Washko, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman, said Thursday: “The Temple Police Department is not disclosing any information in regards to the open Texas Ranger investigation involving their officer, not at the request of the Texas Rangers, but at their own discretion not to jeopardize the ongoing open investigation.”
Best practices
Stephen Nasta, a former commander with the New York City Police Department, told The Associated Press there’s no uniform timeline for the release of information in a police shooting but the public and family should be informed of the facts “as soon as practical.”
“The best practice is to shine light on a situation and let people know as much as you can let them know without impeding the investigation,” said Nasta, who teaches at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice. “Two weeks appears to be a long period without giving more details of that case.”
The fact that Dean was shot in the head rather than the torso raises other questions about the shooting. Police are generally trained to aim for center of mass, and it’s uncommon for an officer to shoot someone in the head on purpose, Tom Manger, a retired police chief in Virginia and Maryland, said in an AP interview.
“The only reason you’d intentionally shoot someone in the head is you have an immediate threat that you have to stop,” said Manger, who stressed he does not know the circumstances of the Temple shooting.
Dallas attorney Lee Merritt, who is representing Dean’s family, said last week the silence from authorities is “completely unfair and particularly cruel” to Dean’s family.
“I’ve never, ever, ever, ever seen a case where there was absolutely no narrative, even if it was one that was later proved wrong,” he said.
Council members address shooting
At the Thursday City Council meeting, Davis read a statement to address “the human aspect of what happened on Dec. 2.”
“Many of our Council members are mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers. We know the loss of Michael is something from which the Dean family will never fully recover,” Davis said. “The Deans have lost a son and a brother. His children have lost their father. They must go on without their loved one. As the Temple community, it is our responsibility to reach out to love them and support them in any way we can. We hope you will lift them up daily.
“There is also a human toll on our police department as well as the officer involved. These men and women of all races and ethnicities work together to ensure the safety and security of our community,” he said. “They have continued to uphold the integrity of the department while facing intense public scrutiny.
“We as a Council want everyone to know that the decisions made so far have been in the pursuit of one overarching goal: ensuring the investigation remained impartial and unbiased,” Davis said. “It has been suggested this situation would have been handled differently if the victim was my son or another white member of the community. I can tell you, the system we have in place would not allow that to happen. All are treated equally in our pursuit of the truth.
“We hope there can be a true community conversation as we move forward together after this tragedy.”
Councilman Wendell Williams said the city should have communicated better with residents.
“We have not, in my opinion, done as good as a job as I wish we could have done and should have done in communicating,” Williams said. “But it’s also communicating with one arm tied behind your back because the last thing you want to do is add to the rumor and innuendo. … We need to make sure what we put out is correct.
“This is a heck-if-you-do and a heck-if-don’t-kind of situation,” Williams said. “I think we need to do a better job of telling the public what we can tell them. But we’ve got to be real careful about what we can say, because we’ve done exactly what the procedures called for in giving it to an independent investigative agency, and we’ve got to wait until their determination comes down. I understand the critique.”
Victim’s car cleaned
The Telegram reported Tuesday the Temple department cleaned Dean’s car of blood evidence after the family and their attorney asked the department to leave it as it was after the shooting. The family wanted a private investigator to examine the car for evidence.
In that instance, Davis said, “it was a lack of communication.”
“The request from the family to the police department did not make it down to the technician to not clean the car,” Davis said. “At the worse, it could be construed as a cover up. And I totally get that. I don’t think that’s what happened.”
But, Davis added, “If that’s what happened, we will absolutely get to the bottom of that and there will be personnel decisions made. We’re not going to be part of any type of cover up knowingly — no way.”
Staff writer Shane Monaco contributed to this report.