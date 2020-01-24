SALADO — A Salado Police Department patrol car was totaled Wednesday night because a vehicle didn’t move over on Interstate 35 for an emergency vehicle.
The officer wasn’t injured, according to a Salado Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post.
“We work very closely with our police officers and consider them our family,” the Salado VFD Facebook post states. “Thankfully, Officer Castillo wasn’t injured, but this could have easily been a tragedy and would have deeply impacted her family and the Salado community as a whole! The patrol vehicle can be replaced. Officer Castillo cannot!”
Please move over or slow down as the law stipulates, the department posted on Facebook.