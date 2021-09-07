A Temple man faces criminal charges after he allegedly evaded police and threw out marijuana when a traffic stop was initiated.
Antonio Jamaal Stonum, 34, was in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of bonds that total $78,000. He is charged with evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, more than 2 ounces but less than 4 ounces, a Class A misdemeanor.
On Aug. 26, Stonum was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate near North 20th Street and East Barton Avenue when Temple officers on patrol activated their emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop, according to arrest affidavit.
The vehicle didn’t stop and instead turned onto East Adams Avenue, made another turn and “acted like it was going to stop before continuing again,” Detective Jesse Fugitt said in an affidavit.
“The driver was making furtive movements in the vehicle,” he said. “The vehicle came to a stop on East Avenue A. However, when officers exited the patrol vehicle, the vehicle again evaded.”
As the pursuit continued, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle threw a glass jar out the window and into bushes.
“Officers recovered the jar and it contained what they knew from training and experience to be marijuana,” Fugitt said.
The vehicle stopped in the 200 block of South 22nd Street and Stonum was arrested.
“Officers searched the vehicle and discovered what they know from training and experience to be indications of drug dealing,” Fugitt said. “A review of the suspect’s combined criminal history … reveals that the defendant has two convictions for evading arrest (misdemeanor) and previously went to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division for a third-degree felony drug arrest.”
Another third-degree felony, listed as unknown, is pending, jail records showed.