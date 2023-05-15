While still a possibility, stormy weather may be skirting the Temple-Belton area this week.
According to the National Weather Service office in Fort Worth, a low-lying weather system capable of generating showers and storms should cross the Red River by this evening, move through the Dallas-Fort Worth area by dawn Tuesday and reach Central Texas later that day.
This system will be accompanied by a band of showers and isolated thunderstorms, but no severe weather is expected.
That should remain the case until Thursday night, the NWS said, when a front will push through, bringing a chance of showers and storms, followed by cooler and drier conditions for next weekend. Winds are not expected to be a factor in this week’s weather, generally being 5-10 mph.
The area forecast for Sunday night was a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Setting the pattern for the rest of the week, it was supposed to be mostly cloudy with a low around 67 degrees.
Today has a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 4 p.m. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Tonight there remains a 30% chance of showers and storms, mainly after 1 a.m.
Tuesday’s chances of rainy weather rise to 50%. The day should stay mostly cloudy with a high near 80. That night there is still a 20% chance of rain.
After a 20% chance of rain Wednesday before 1 p.m., the sun should come out and the temperature rise to about 80. It’s supposed to be partly cloudy that night.
Thursday should be the first mostly sunny day in a while, with a high near 84. That night it will be partly cloudy.
Friday’s forecast shows a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, but it should be mostly sunny with a high near 87. The 30% chance of rain lingers into the night. Rain chances are supposed to return to the Central Texas area during the first part of next week.
Lake levels
Recent thunderstorms helped the water levels at Bell County’s two reservoirs rise.
On Sunday, Lake Belton was 65.9% full, up from 65.4% a week ago. Last month, the lake was at 63.9% full.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake was 69.5% full, also up from a week ago when the lake was 69.3% full.