Local organizations that provide food assistance to the community were awarded $300,000 in grants by the Belton City Council.
On Wednesday, Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter distributed $295,000 in federal nutrition and food assistance grants to local three local organizations: Helping Hands Ministry of Belton, Belton Senior Activity Center and Meals on Wheels.
A $5,000 grant will be awarded to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor food pantry, The Source, according to a news release from the city of Belton.
Carpenter presented a $100,000 check to the Belton senior center, which board president Jay Taggart said would help seniors with groceries during the coronavirus pandemic. The city previously provided a $25,000 to the center for food assistance.
The center’s popular grocery pick-up program would be reestablished with the funds, Taggart said.
“We think that this year the need is just as great,” Taggart said, adding that the cost of groceries and other food items continues to increase this year.
Helping Hands food pantry received $150,000, which the ministry plans to use to increase services by purchasing specialty food items for those with allergies or other dietetic conditions; establishing a mobile food pantry and delivery; and acquire onsite equipment, Alicia Jallah, executive director, said.
Ashley Johnson, interim director of Meals on Wheels, said the program will use its $45,000 in grant funding to serve individuals on its wait list and expand home delivery of meals in Belton.
The grant funding is provided from $5.6 million in federal COVID-19 funds allocated to Belton as part of the American Rescue Plan Act, the city’s release said.
Council members already have allocated funding for other COVID-19-related aid. In March, the council agreed to apply $100,000 to delinquent city utility bills.
In April, council members approved $300,000 in relief funds available to residents in need of assistance with housing, electric, gas and water/sewer bills, internet/phone, or HOP bus services. Residents can apply for up to $3,000 in assistance by filling out an application at https:// www.uwct.org, the United Way of Central Texas website.
“I’m proud the City Council has chosen to allocate funds to directly assist Beltonians still struggling with the financial impact of COVID,” Carpenter said in the release. “I appreciate the United Way of Central Texas partnering with us to distribute funds to those in need.”
The council also has made $850,000 in funds available for Belton small businesses impacted by COVID-19. The deadline to apply is Friday. Applications are available at https://www.beltontexas.gov/news_detail_T11_R963.php.