Dr. Alejandro “Alex” Arroliga, chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White Health, was named regional dean of Baylor College of Medicine’s Temple campus.
The four-year school, a branch of Houston-based Baylor College of Medicine, will welcome its first medical students in summer 2023.
Arroliga will retain his role as chief medical officer, a position he has held since 2018. He provides clinical direction to more than 7,500 physicians and oversees Baylor Scott & White’s research and medical education efforts.
“Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple has been on the forefront of medical education for more than a century, and it is a tremendous honor to extend this legacy as regional dean for Baylor College of Medicine’s Temple campus,” Arroliga said.
“By offering students a top-ranked medical school with training in a premier, integrated healthcare system, we are investing in the next generation of breakthrough treatments, cutting-edge research and safe, high-quality care — leading to improved health outcomes across the state,” he said.
In the role as regional dean, Arroliga will report to Dr. Jennifer Christner, dean of Baylor College of Medicine. He will be responsible for the undergraduate medical education of the Baylor College of Medicine-Temple campus.
“Arroliga will provide leadership for the ongoing development, implementation and evaluation of the undergraduate medical education programs at the Temple campus,” Christner said. “This will ensure that it operates as one with the Houston campus.”
“I’m very excited to be working with Dr. Arroliga to expand our medical school to Temple,” Christner said.
Dr. Paul Klotman, president, CEO and executive dean of Baylor College of Medicine, said he is excited to expand Baylor College of Medicine to Temple.
“The goal of the regional campus is to expand the physician workforce pipeline for Texas and give our graduates the opportunity to provide care for the people of this state,” Klotman said. “We are fortunate to have Dr. Arroliga joining us as regional dean and helping us achieve this goal.”
Arroliga received his medical degree from Veracruzana University in Veracruz, Mexico, and completed his general medicine residency at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, N.Y. He went on to complete his pulmonary and critical care fellowship at Yale University School of Medicine.
He is an internationally recognized expert in the management of lung disease and critical care medicine and was named to Modern Healthcare’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives list in 2021.
Earlier this year, Baylor College of Medicine and Baylor Scott & White Health announced an academic affiliation that included the development of the four-year medical school campus in Temple.
Baylor College of Medicine’s new campus will replace Texas A&M in Temple.
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple was one of six clinical rotation sites for the Texas A&M medical school. Aggie med students receive first- and second-year classroom instruction in College Station before spending their third and fourth years in hospital settings.
A&M is leaving Temple to increase its presence at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas and at Texas Medical Center in Houston.