A few Feed My Sheep clients now have their own mailboxes.
What may seem trivial to some is empowering to others. A significant obstacle to many homeless is lack of an address or a location where government papers and documents can be delivered.
The new mailboxes are located just off the dining room.
Each box includes a heavy plastic envelope for important papers the individual probably shouldn’t be carrying around.
“We tell the individual before they get a box that this is to help them get ahead and not to use it for the wrong purpose,” Staci Masson, director of Feed My Sheep, said.
The clients fill out a form to get a mailbox that spells out the rules including that the police will periodically bring drug dogs through occasionally.
Keys will be furnished, but if it’s lost they can pay to have it replaced or work it off through community service.
The key provides a sense of ownership and trust, said Deb Haney, a volunteer at Feed My Sheep.
“There’s a pride issue as well,” Haney said. “It’s all good stuff.”
People living on the street, or in less than ideal situations, have little control over their lives, she said.
“A key validates you,” Haney said.
Haney works at Bill’s Grill No. 3 as the evening cook.
She got to Feed My Sheep after an ignored traffic ticket resulted in a visit to Precinct 3, Place 2 Justice of the Peace GW Ivey. The JP offered her community service and she took it, beginning her relationship with Feed My Sheep.
“I never left,” Haney said.
In her job at the diner, Haney runs across a lot of people who could be helped at Feed My Sheep.
One person she got to know was in Temple to go to the VA see about his cataracts. The surgery was scheduled for two months later. He discovered that his money had been taken off his card and he didn’t have a place to stay.
“It was cold and he didn’t have a warm jacket so I told him to meet me at Feed My Sheep the next morning,” Haney said.
They got his address changed, got him a jacket and a place to stay. Churches Touching Lives for Christ provided him with a rug, curtains, blankets, sheets and towels.
“He now has a truck, got his cataracts removed and we’ve become good friends,” Haney said.
Lockers will soon be available at Feed My Sheep and at The Well, the women’s center.