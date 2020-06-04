Derrel Thompson is happy and grateful.
The president of Operation Feeding Temple – 4311 S. 31st St. – received a $4,000 grant on Wednesday in response to COVID-19 increasing the number of families who identify as food insecure.
This funding came from seven Bell County State Farm agents.
“We are very grateful for those state farm agents that chose to donate those funds to us,” Thompson said. “We help our local food pantries here in Temple and right now we’re currently partnered with four local pantries.”
Thompson told the Telegram that Operation Feeding Temple will be distributing that money to four agencies — Churches Touching Lives for Christ, Love of Christ, St. Vincent De Paul of Greater Temple, and Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, a church where Thompson serves as a music and pastoral care minister.
“Operation Feeding Temple has kind of grown over the last few years. We reorganized and have a good organization structure and footing to be able to receive money like the donation State Farm gave us,” Thompson said. “It feels great to be involved with (Operation Feeding Temple) alongside serving my church.”
Tyler Jermstad — a Temple State Farm agent — said he worked with local agents Mitchel Davis, Nichole Guajardo, John Farwell, David Jennings, Lauren Smith and Shaffin Wegener throughout the process.
“There’s a lot of uncertainty in terms of jobs and not knowing what’s around the corner economically. So their organization has been supported well through this, which is a beautiful thing,” Jermstad told the Telegram. “But you don’t know what’s next and how quickly funds will run out … How quickly the shelves will run out of food.”
Jermstad said the funding came from State Farm’s corporate office, so agents could make a difference in the communities they work in.
“It’s really just an effort on State Farm’s part to make an impact locally. We’re fortunate here in Temple and Belton that we also have agents who are engaged and care about what’s going on in the community,” Jermstad said.