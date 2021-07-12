Mary Adams, a longtime educator who served the Temple Independent School District for more than 35 years, died on Tuesday, July 6, following complications from cancer immunotherapy.
She was 79.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram that Adams — who is survived by three children, two brothers and their families — will be celebrated during a two-hour program beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at the Temple High auditorium, 415 N. 31st St.
“She never stopped serving our children,” Ott said. “Even after retirement, she served on the Temple Education Foundation and assisted several students with college applications and essays. She was committed to our children right up until her last heartbeat. For these reasons, and many more, I think it is only appropriate to welcome this Wildcat back home with a celebration of life at Temple High School.”
Donna Ward, Temple ISD’s assistant superintendent of human resources, said Adams initially worked for Temple ISD from 1975 to 2000.
“During her career, Ms. Adams served in a variety of teaching roles, to include teaching English, AP English, IB English, humanities, reading, philosophy, history and dual-credit courses in partnership with Temple College.”
However, Adams’ commitment to developing future leaders did not stop following her retirement from teaching in 2000.
“She returned to Temple ISD from 2005 to 2015 to serve as the secondary advanced curriculum coordinator as well as teach AP and IB English courses,” Ward said. “After 2014, Ms. Adams continued to consult with Temple High School on curriculum.”
Allison Dickson, a local philanthropist and former student of Adams, told the Telegram that she will remember Adams as a “light.”
“It is impossible to begin to estimate the number of lives Mary Adams touched — not just during her long and exemplary service to Temple ISD but also in the day-to-day interactions with everyone she met,” she said. “I think we all hope at the end of our days that our lives made a difference. I’m just one of the thousands who can attest to her impact.”
Dickson said Adams became more than just an English teacher to her after graduating from Temple High.
“I had senior English with her, but I am thankful she later became a friend and mentor,” Adams said. “More recently, she would come over about once a month on a Sunday and we’d talk, share ideas, and enjoy our time together. These Sunday conversations were a tradition we were building and which I know we’ll resume when we meet again. You will be missed but we will carry you with us always.”
Adams’ family said that she requested for any gifts to be directed to the Temple Educational Foundation — an organization that she helped raise funds for student scholarships and innovative teacher grants.