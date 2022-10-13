A grand jury indicted a Temple man who police said killed a man with his truck and left the scene of the accident after a night of drinking.
Cody Frazho, 22, was indicted for a charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony, in the Aug. 31 death of John Lynn Haynes, 66.
At about 12:12 a.m. on Aug. 31, officers with the Temple Police Department responded to a vehicle and pedestrian accident in the area of South First Street and West Avenue P, Detective John-Henry Dominguez said in an arrest affidavit.
“Upon arrival in the area, the officer reported that he observed an elderly man … laying on the roadway in front of the Family Dollar Store, located at 1510 South First St., with his head on the curb,” Dominguez said. “The officer reported that the man was unresponsive but had a faint pulse, and at the same time he arrived, EMS arrived on the scene and began attending to the man’s injuries.”
At the scene, officers cordoned off the area and began interviewing witnesses.
“(A witness) reported to them that at about 12:10 a.m., he was walking northbound on the sidewalk in front of the FDS when he observed an elderly black man stopped in the far right lane of travel of the southbound lanes of South First Street,” Dominguez said.
The witness told officers that Haynes was bending over, picking something in the roadway using a shopping cart for support, said Dominguez.
“He said that he observed a white Dodge Ram or possibly a white GMC truck traveling in the same lane as the man was standing approach the man, and as the man yelled ‘Hey stop’ and flung his hands in the air, the truck struck him and his shopping cart,” Dominguez said. “(The witness) reported that as he walked over to check on the man, he observed the driver to stop the truck briefly at the intersection. He says that he called the police.”
A woman in the nearby parking lot of the store was interviewed by police.
“She was walking southbound on South First Street to go back to her vehicle when she heard a loud bang,” Dominguez said. “She said that she immediately looked over to the roadway and saw a shopping cart in the air and a man lying in the roadway. She stated that two people pulled the man to the side of the road so he would not get struck again and that the white late-model truck that hit the man continued driving southbound on South First Street.”
Haynes was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple for treatment, but he succumbed to his injuries in the operating room.
Dominguez said he obtained surveillance video of the incident from a nearby business.
“In the video, a subject is seen pushing a shopping cart southbound in the right lane of South First Street at 12:18:11,” he said. “Headlights begin to reflect off the back of the subject pushing the cart, and a white truck enters the camera view from the left. At 12:18:14, the vehicle strikes the subject pushing the shopping cart and the subject out of camera view. The brake lights on the truck never activate in this camera view.”
A video from a different vantage point, Dominguez said, allowed him to identify the truck as a white Chevrolet or GMC truck.
“I was informed by another TPD detective that an anonymous caller said that a ‘Cody’ who works at the AutoZone off South 31st Street in Temple drives a white truck and made a comment on how he was drinking last night and hit something,” Dominguez said.
Detectives interviewed the store manager, who said “he knew we were talking about Cody Frazho, the commercial sales manager for their store.”
After receiving a photo of the truck, Dominguez said, police were able to identify the vehicle allegedly involved in the accident and the vehicle’s license plate number.
“I observed that the driver’s side headlight was broken,” Dominguez said. “A piece of the trim above the same headlight was missing, the bottom part of the driver’s side bumper had damage, the hood was partially open, the passenger-side headlight lens was broken, and the passenger-side marker light trim was dislocated.”
With the license plate and through further investigation, Dominguez said an address was found for Frazho on the 900 block of 41st Street.
Dominguez said he drove by the house (at about 8:35 p.m.) and saw the truck parked in the driveway. “I called dispatch and requested that a TPD officer be dispatched to remain in the area while I obtained an evidentiary search warrant,” he said.
Once 426th Judicial District Judge Steven Duskie signed a search warrant at 9:26 p.m., officers and Dominguez went to the house with a tow truck to collect evidence.
At the scene, Frazho’s father was shown the warrant and told about the accident.
“He said that Cody told him that he was driving, and he hit something in the road like a tree branch or something,” Dominguez said. “When I told him that Cody hit a person, he was shocked, became emotional, and handed me the keys to the truck.”
About an hour later that night, Frazho went to the Temple Police Department to speak with Dominguez.
Frazho told the detective that after work, he and his girlfriend went to a local bar about 10:30 p.m., had several drinks, and left around midnight.
“He said that when he drove down South First Street on the way home, it was dark and rainy, and he ran over something that he thought was a chair or table or something,” Dominguez said. “That he looked in his mirror and didn’t see anything behind him, so he drove on home and went to bed.”
Dominguez said he continued pressing Frazho about the accident.
“I told Cody that some of the parts recovered from the accident scene are a pretty close match to his truck,” he said. “I asked him if he remembers hitting anyone, and he said ‘no.’ I asked him how he felt knowing that he had a few drinks and struck someone and killed them, and he said ‘he didn’t want to answer any more questions.’ I then thanked him for his time and ended the interview at 11:03 p.m.”
Dominguez interviewed Frazho’s girlfriend.
“I told her why I was there, and she said that they had gone to the Green Door, but she had a lot to drink and didn’t remember the ride home,” Dominguez said. “She said she woke up the next morning and went out to the truck to get her purse and saw it had been wrecked, and asked him what he hit, and he told her a piece of furniture. She said Cody had been advised not to talk to her about it, and she had been told not to talk to anyone about it.”
Video surveillance from the bar was obtained, and Dominguez said it depicted Frazho and his girlfriend at the bar from 9:45 p.m. until midnight.
“In between that time, Cody is seen on camera getting at least three rounds of drinks for the two of them,” he said.
The arrest affidavit for Frazho was signed on Sept. 22 by Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Place 1 Keith Reed.
Frazho was released from the Bell County Jail after he posted a $150,000 bond on Sept. 26.