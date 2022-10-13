Cody Frazho

Cody Frazho, 22, of Temple, was indicted for a charge of accident involving death, a second-degree felony, in the Aug. 31 death of John Lynn Haynes, 66.

A grand jury indicted a Temple man who police said killed a man with his truck and left the scene of the accident after a night of drinking.

