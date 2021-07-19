Temple College offers several programs designed to prepare students for careers in health professions.
According to Shelley Pearson, assistant vice president of health professions, TC students can earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in six different fields, including dental hygiene, diagnostic medicine sonography, emergency medical services, nursing, respiratory care and surgical technology.
The emergency medical services program also is available at TC’s Hutto campus, she said.
Pearson said TC is trying to address the need for more jobs in the medical community, the passage of this spring’s bond that in part will expand the Health Science Center will help tremendously.
“The expansion will enable us to grow,” she said. “Right now, we are confined — limited on space. This will definitely help us expand programs such as nursing and sonography, and it will allow us to grow new programs in fields such as cardiac and vascular.”
Pearson said there are a lot of variables, but TC staff is hoping the expanded Health Science Center will be operational by 2025.
“It will open a lot of doors,” she said.
These “new doors” may include a sleep lab and potential programs such as sleep, echo and health technologies, she said.
TC students already have on-campus access to state-of-the-art classrooms and laboratories in the existing Health Sciences Center, which includes a 12-chair dental hygiene clinic and a 9,800 square-foot Clinical Simulation Center, Pearson said.
The Temple College Business and Continuing Education Division will offer five health care-related training programs in Temple this fall. All five programs will enable interested residents to train for a new career in a year or less.
These programs include Certified Nurse Aide, Clinical Medical Assistant, Electrocardiography (EKG) Technician, Medical Billing and Coding, and Phlebotomy Technician.