Belton voters on Tuesday will decide two at-large seats on the City Council and determine the fate of five proposed amendments to their municipal government’s charter.
Incumbent Councilman Guy O’Banion, parks board member Daniel Bucher and resident Cindy Black are seeking the pair of Council spots. The top two vote-getters will earn their seat on Belton’s decision-making body for the next two years.
Mayor pro tem Wayne Carpenter also is on the ballot. He is the sole candidate running for mayor. He is almost certainly going to succeed Mayor Marion Grayson as Belton’s top elected official.
O’Banion, 50, was first elected in 2014. He is the branch manager of United Rentals, a construction equipment rental company.
“Being on Council is about making common-sense decisions that benefit the whole of Belton,” O’Banion said. “There is no political agenda. It’s really about what really makes the most sense for the city.”
Bucher and Black would be newcomers to the Council.
“I want to be on City Council and help bring some diversity to the table and represent residents and businesses in decisions made for the city,” Black, 65, said.
If elected, Bucher, 33, would be the youngest person on the current Council and Black would be the sole woman on the decision-making body.
“I’m really running to try to bring more representation to the table,” Bucher said. “I want to focus on making relationships, friendships with people and try to recognize people who are like me and don’t know they have a heart for city government.”
As for the five propositions, voters will cast their ballots either for or against each proposed change to the charter. If approved, the propositions would go into effect for the next City Council election in May.
Proposition A would increase the term length of Council members from two years to three years and add at-large, specific places to the decision making body. Candidates would have to win a majority of votes for that place.
Proposition B would end the direct election of mayor by voters and replace it with the City Council tapping one of its members as mayor for a year. The Council used to appoint the mayor before 2006.
Proposition C would clarify how Council vacancies are filed and would only be applied if voters approve three-year terms.
Proposition D would allow the city of Belton to move its Council election date once every five years — if the Texas Legislature changes a law that prevents cities from moving their election date.
Proposition E would allow the city to designate its polling place in its election order. The charter requires City Hall, 333 Water St., to be the polling place for city elections.