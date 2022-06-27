BELTON — A trial has been delayed until September for a Temple woman charged with throwing a soup at an employee at a Temple restaurant.
Amanda Martinez, 31, of Temple, was supposed go on trial Monday for charges of assault that causes bodily injury, a Class A misdemeanor.
The soup-throwing incident went viral last year.
A new trial date was set for Sept. 12 at the Bell County Court at Law No. 2 presided by Judge John Mischtian.
Court record showed Martinez was offered a plea deal on March 23 but did not accept it. If convicted, Martinez could face up to a year in jail and $4,000 in fines.
The arrest stems from an incident on Nov. 7, 2021, at Sol de Jalisco, 4201 S. General Bruce Drive, where Martinez allegedly assaulted an employee.
At 1:21 p.m., officers responded to the restaurant and, after an investigation, learned a female, later identified as Martinez, had called to complain about an order she received, went to the restaurant and began a verbal altercation with an employee, police have said.
“(Martinez) got the soup to go, and when she arrived at home and opened the soup, she found that the plastic lid had melted into the soup because of the Temperature,” an arrest affidavit said. “After a short conversation between the defendant and the victim, the defendant then took the soup and went back to the restaurant to make a complaint in person.”
At the restaurant, things escalated, and a distressed Martinez allegedly assaulted the employee.
“During the conversation between the defendant and the victim, the defendant became upset and then grabbed the now open soup with both hands and threw the soup into the victim’s face,” the affidavit said. “The victim provided Temple Police with a verbal and written statement at the scene that when the soup was thrown in her face, it caused her eyes to sting, and her nose was bleeding from where she had recently gotten her nose pierced before this incident.”
Martinez left the restaurant before police arrived and was arrested later on a warrant.
Martinez was banned from the restaurant after the incident, police said.
“We do not condone this type of behavior and hold our citizens to the highest standard,” Deputy Chief Allen Teston said in a statement. “If a citizen believes they have received poor service, we advise them to remain civil until the problem is resolved.”
Martinez was released from the Bell County Jail after she posted a $5,000 bond on Nov. 17.