Belton ISD trustees unanimously approved a two-year contract extension with Superintendent Matt Smith during a regular school board meeting on Monday.
This extension — keeping Smith with the district till June 30, 2027 — will pay him an annual salary of $234,600, according to the superintendent’s employment contract.
“We’re doing really good work that we’re proud of,” Smith, who was first hired in February 2020, said. “I just want to say a sincere thank you to our administrative team and to you as a board for allowing me to be here. We’ve done great work and we have great work to do.”
For the current school year, the median salary for a superintendent in Texas is $143,969, according to a Texas Association of School Boards and the Texas Association of School Administrators survey.
“We are blessed to have Dr. Smith. He came into our district during the hardest time we’ve ever seen in public education … and I think that I can speak for the board that we are inspired by the work that you do and absolutely love serving on a ‘team of eight’ with you,” Jeff Norwood, the school board president and Area 1 trustee, said.
Trustee at-large Janet Leigh alluded to Smith’s leadership.
“Anytime someone asks me about Dr. Smith’s leadership, the first thing I tell them is, ‘He is a leader who listens to people and empowers them to take ownership of their position because that in the end will have the greatest impact on student performance … and that is the kind of leadership we saw when we hired him,’” Leigh said.
Trustees sworn in
During the meeting, Norwood, Area 3 trustee Suzanne M. McDonald and Area 5 trustee Manuel Alcozer were sworn in for new three-year terms. Norwood and Alcozer easily won reelection against their challengers in the May 7 election.
“I know that this team gives all that it’s got and I appreciate that,” McDonald told her fellow trustees. “You show up to all those events and do all of those extracurricular activities as well as your jobs and your family and I know personally that’s a lot, so thank you.”
McDonald — a former Belton ISD school board president — recommended that Norwood and Taggart continue in their roles as the school board’s president and vice president, respectively.
“We have a lot of work to do and there’s no greater opportunity to do than with our current team,” she said.
Last week, Temple ISD trustee Virginia Suarez took a similar oath of office after winning re-election in the May 7 election. Although Shannon Gowan also was re-elected to a new three-year term, she was absent from the meeting.
Temple ISD trustees, like Belton ISD, will move forward with its existing leadership roles with District 3 trustee Dan Posey serving as president and District 4 trustee Ronnie Gaines serving as vice president.