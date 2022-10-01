BELTON — The future of a proposed battery storage facility in northeast Bell County is looking dim after an abatement for the project was tabled earlier this week.
A series of 10 requested payment in lieu of taxes agreements between Bell County and Big Elm Storage LLC were tabled by the Commissioners Court on Monday. Approval of the item was delayed after concerns were voiced by the commissioners and six members of the public.
The proposed $178 million battery storage facility would include 200 megawatt hours of electricity storage and be located near Oenaville on land already owned by the company for a solar farm.
David Reynolds, who lives east of Troy, said he was concerned about the various issues that could pop up at a battery storage facility.
“I don’t know if anybody has had a battery explode or a battery leak,” Reynolds said. “From a toy, to a car, to a tractor, it happens.”
Officials said the proposed storage facility would include multiple modules of lithium ion batteries, storing electricity in case of increased need locally or across the state.
The PILOT agreement would allow the company to make payments to the county and surrounding entities instead of paying property taxes. The Big Elm solar farm, where the batteries would be located, was approved for a similar agreement in May 2021.
Commissioners told residents who spoke at the meeting Monday that the agreement, if approved, would be one of the only ways the county could influence the project.
County Judge David Blackburn said owners of land in the county, outside of city limits, tend to have few restrictions on what they can build.
“Know that this project can move forward without our approval,” Blackburn said. “We can table this item today and they can still move forward with the battery storage project in the county, and there are no federal, state or local impediments to that. We have used the abatement agreements as a vehicle for getting some management, some restrictions and some information divulged that would otherwise not be.”
One of the major concerns of those who spoke was the chances of a fire at the facility, and the resulting fumes and property damage.
James Killian, who lives near the proposed facility, said he was concerned about a fire at the storage facility after recent fires in California and Arizona at similar sites.
“The No. 1 hazard I think here is a battery fire,” Killian said “It is not as if they don’t exist. There is now a database of battery fires at these storage units around the world. In the past five to seven years, there are at least 50 registered.”
For example, a September fire at a PG & E energy storage facility that uses battery packs prompted a shelter in place order and road closures in Montgomery County, Calif., while the blaze was fought, Reuters reported.
Killian said other fires have been in facilities that vented the fumes, causing issues for families living near the sites.
Dealing with these types of chemical fires, Killian said, requires certain training and equipment that local fire departments don’t have.
While commissioners pointed out that one element of the agreement was to provide training, Killian said that still might not be enough for local volunteer fire departments.
“We haven’t even gotten into field fires, because you are out in a rural area and the corn lies sitting there waiting to be burned up if there is a fire anywhere near it,” Killian said. “Then how do you put those fires out — we don’t have organized firefighting for these kinds of fires.”
Commissioner Bill Schumann, who represents East Bell County, said he understood the concerns of those who spoke against the facility.
Schumann said there wasn’t as much oversight from the federal or state governments for these sorts of projects. This, combined with limited power on the county side, means agreements with these companies is the way to go.
“The only means that we have to engage these people is through the abatement process,” Schumann said. “If we don’t have the abatement process, all of these questions and all of this discussion is basically irrelevant because we don’t have the authority to require these people to have any documentation or review of what needs to be done.”
Those commissioners at the meeting expressed support for delaying approval of the project until questions about safety measures could be answered.
Blackburn said the battery storage facility was not originally included in the nearby solar farm project due to the limits of technology two years ago.
Since then, Blackburn said, the technology for batteries has improved drastically, outpacing fire suppression systems.
“What exists today, in terms of battery technology, just didn’t exist a year or two ago. It is that new and it is moving that fast,” Blackburn said. “That said … it appears to me that the fire suppression technology has not progressed as fast as the battery technology has progressed.”