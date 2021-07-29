Temple College is set to heighten its research into the zebra mussel invasions at Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake following a $48,151 grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
Ellen Davis, a spokeswoman for Temple College, said biology professor Dr. Jason Locklin will apply the funds to a new study that plans to analyze the impact of elevated temperatures on the growth rates and body conditions of the invasive species.
Locklin — who noted that hotter temperatures have led to a reduction in zebra mussels’ body mass in similar studies — believes collected data could prove valuable to the state agency responsible for managing Texas’ waterways. Locklin has studied zebra mussels since 2015,
“If Texas mussel populations decline through time relatively quickly after initial invasion, it may not be cost effective to develop and install costly control equipment or implement costly management programs immediately after invasion,” Locklin said in a news release.
Locklin’s proposal, which was funded through Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Aquatic Invasive Species Research Grant program, will allow him to purchase equipment for five sampling stations at each of the two lakes.
Researchers are expected to begin monthly sample collections in September.
“To date, 13 students have worked on the research in some capacity,” Davis said. “In 2020, they published their 2015-2016 study from Lake Belton in the international journal, Aquatic Invasions, and are currently preparing a second publication from a 2019-2020 study from both Central Texas lakes.”
These studies — funded by grants from the Temple Health & Bioscience District and the Texas Academy of Science — have also involved collaboration with biology researchers from Texas State University, the University of Texas at Arlington and Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen.
Locklin said the zebra mussel population at Lake Belton has significantly decreased since it was invaded in 2013, while populations at Stillhouse lake remain highly dense following its infestation in 2016.
Under Texas law, all watercrafts are required to be cleaned, drained and dried.
“It’s clear that boaters’ actions can help to prevent the spread of zebra mussels,” Monica McGarrity, a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department senior scientist, said in 2019. “Keep cleaning, draining, and drying your boats and checking anchors for zebra mussels. If your boat has been stored in the water on a lake known to have zebra mussels, it will need to be decontaminated before it’s moved to another lake.”
The quick-breeding shellfish, first discovered in North America in 1988, reached Texas in 2009 and have caused problems for communities due to their tendencies to block up pipes — an issue that U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, has repeatedly addressed.
“Zebra mussels are an invasive species that are wreaking havoc on America’s lakes,” Carter said in 2020. “In Texas alone, nineteen lakes are classified as infested, including TX-31 lakes Belton, Georgetown, Stillhouse (Hollow) and Granger. While zebra mussels may seem like a small issue, we have seen this creature impact water supply in communities across Texas. In Texas, there’s no more valuable resource than water and it’s important we protect it.”