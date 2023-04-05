UMHB Easter Pageant

Jesus, portrayed by Nicholas McDaniel, lifts his hands in the air as he performs during the annual Easter pageant Wednesday at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton.

 Hannah Van Beusekom | Courtesy of the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

BELTON — Although Wednesday marked Cade Steubing’s first time participating in the Easter Pageant at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, the senior exercise physiology major called it one of the most impactful experiences of his college career.

jvalley@tdtnews.com