BELTON — As Bell County recovers from last week’s freezing weather, officials are already looking forward to some fixes for problems facilities and departments encountered.
During a workshop Monday morning, county commissioners and department officials discussed issues faced by the county as a result of the winter storm.
After a lack of water at the county jail, commissioners discussed the possibility of adding some water storage capabilities near the facility. Commissioners instructed architects, at the meeting to discuss the ongoing jail expansion, to look at areas water storage could be included.
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said issues with a lack of water were handled while keeping inmates safe and secure.
“I have about 28 years in law enforcement and worked on a lot of disasters, hurricanes, floods, fires and all kinds of issues,” Buuck said. “What I found is that if your local governments are not engaged in the problem, it becomes a catastrophe. We prevented a catastrophe.”
The county jail had been without water since Wednesday, Feb. 17, only using portable toilets and bottled water for inmates until water was restored Monday afternoon.
Many county offices experienced various damages due to cold conditions, including burst pipes and resulting water damages.
Burst pipes affected facilities such as the Belton Recreational Vehicle Park, district courts and the juvenile detention services building. Leaks also damaged some equipment at the county’s data center.
Officials said half of the Sheriff’s Department building’s first floor was also flooded, with water leaking into the basement and onto an x-ray machine and metal detector.
Tina Entrop, the county auditor, said the county will be working for the rest of the week to file insurance claims on damages and apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.
Bryan Neaves, county engineer, said his department was in mostly good shape besides a water and oil leak at its oil change bay.
The department has been working to clean up fallen trees and branches in the county, clearing them off roads and right-of-ways.
Neaves said one of the county sand trucks had been stranded near East Amity Road, sliding off the street and having engine problems. County workers went out Monday to retrieve the truck.
Storage of some aid supplies caused some additional work for the county, such as 35 pallets of water and meals ready to eat.
Of the supplies the county received, 17 pallets were of MREs, with 12 being sent to Killeen, and 18 pallets of water, which were distributed to cities in the county.
Michael Harmon, executive director of the Bell County Communications Center, said if the MREs are stored in climate controlled locations they can last several years. Officials said that while the county didn’t use any of the MREs, the food packages were useful to hold onto.
“My preference would be to keep those MREs for emergency uses,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said. “The way things have gone the past 12 months, we might need them.”
County spokesman James Stafford said work between the county and local cities helped minimize problems in the county. He said officials were constantly in contact with each other, discussing what recourses were needed and who could help.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson thanked the county’s road and bridge department for their work during the winter storm helping out other agencies.
“The Holland Fire Department was out there for so long that they had no fuel in Holland,” Whitson said. “And on that particular day, all the fuel stations between Holland and Belton were out or didn’t have power powering their stuff. They opened up their yard to get those fire trucks some diesel … because that was the only place they could find diesel at the moment.”