BELTON — Bell County Commissioners approved the hiring of a law firm after questions arose on the process of approving a new game room ordinance.
The Commissioners Court last week unanimously, in a 5-0 decision, approved a motion that would allow the county judge to enter into a professional services agreement with Allison, Bass & Magee LLP for legal services related to the county’s proposed game ordinance. The county has postponed approval of the ordinance until officials can determine the correct approval process between two conflicting government codes.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county was recently made aware of the Private Real Property Rights Preservation Act, a chapter of the Texas government code which determines how much the county can affect a business before special regulations are put into effect.
“There has been some legal question to whether or not that chapter applies to Chapter 234 of the (Texas) local government code, which authorizes the county to enter into regulations associated with game rooms,” Blackburn said.
In order to find which of the two government codes the county needs to follow on this issue, Blackburn asked County Attorney Jim Nichols to seek a legal opinion from the Texas Attorney General’s office on the matter.
If the attorney general’s office determines the property rights act is in effect, the county will need to conduct a takings impact assessment and hold a public hearing on the issue with a month of advanced notice.
A takings impact assessment would determine if the county is conducting a taking, a governmental action that affects private real property and is the producing cause of a reduction of at least 25 percent in the market value of that property.
County officials said the judge since executed a contract for legal services, with the county paying an hourly rate for the service.
Blackburn said the Allison law firm previously worked with other counties on their game room regulations and would be able to help Bell County with the takings impact assessment if deemed necessary.
The gaming ordinance, if approved, would help local officials regulate and enforce both county and state rules regarding the game room business. Game rooms, according to state law, would be those businesses with six or more amusement redemption machines that allow players an opportunity to win a prize completely, or partially, by chance.
Under state law, game rooms are allowed to reward players with non-cash merchandise prizes, toys or novelties with a wholesale value less than $5 or 10 times the amount charged to play.