Hundreds are expected to come out to downtown Temple Sunday as part of a multi-denominational gathering of the city’s Christians to call for unity and peace in the city after a police-related shooting.
Residents are expected to come out for the Temple Pastors Prayer Service that will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the Temple Municipal Building, 2 Main St. The gathering will be held by pastors from all over the city, with organizers giving an open invitation to as many pastors and congregations as they could think of.
To have enough space for all those expected to come, the service will be held in the parking lot of the municipal building.
Organizers of the event said that they expect to see at least 300 residents turn out to the gathering, mainly due to the amount of different pastors around town that will each bring their members.
Robert Beamon, pastor of the New Day Fellowship Church in Temple and one of the event organizers, said that he hopes this event will unite those around the city with their shared faith. Beamon said that he hopes to set aside denominational barriers that usually divide the faith, and bring everyone together under their love of Jesus.
“I know that there is a lot of friction going on right now, and we are just trying to bring unity,” Beamon said. “Christ was about unity, he wasn’t about causing chaos and friction.”