A Temple assisted living facility is hosting a drive-through dance contest to raise funds for Alzheimer’s disease research.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Garden Estates of Temple, 5320 205 Loop in Temple.
Dancers pay a $20 entry fee, then will drive up to the Garden Estates community and perform, according to a news release.
Residents will vote on a winner.
“This is a fun way for people to raise some money for the Alzheimer’s Association and provide some entertainment for residents of the Garden Estates at the same time,” Christy Hill, The Longest Day manager at the Alzheimer’s Association Capital of Texas chapter, said. “It doesn’t matter if you jitterbug or tango, put on your dancing shoes and show us what you’ve got!”
Call 254-770-1017 to RSVP.
As one of 75 chapters of the Alzheimer’s Association, the Capital of Texas Chapter provides information, education and support to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, their families and caregivers. To learn more, visit www.alz.org/texascapital.