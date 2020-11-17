The past couple of years for the Belton Fire Department have been tumultuous.
The department lost 17 employees over the course of more than a year starting in 2018. That eventually led to the city to transition its emergency medical services to private provider American Medical Response.
All of that is in the rearview mirror as the fire department now begins to hone in on its recruitment and retention efforts.
At the top of that list is shifting firefighters’ schedules from working one day and off for two days to working two days and off for four days. The fire department is expected to switch to the new schedule in mid-January.
“This type of schedule has been around since the early ‘90s,” Fire Chief Jon Fontenot said. “A lot of departments have moved to this schedule. I worked for six years under this schedule (in Tomball) and it’s really a great schedule for a department like Belton.”
The current schedule, Fontenot, creates unneeded stress on firefighters.
“They live in this stressful environment, and, because they’re in that stressful environment for 24 hours, when they get off it’s like an adrenaline dump,” the fire chief said. “It takes almost a day from the time you get off to get back to that normalcy, that decompressed, relaxed state.”
Fontenot estimated firefighters only have 12 to 18 hours to truly relax between decompressing from work and getting ready to go back to the station.
“With a 48-96 (schedule), we’re looking at increasing that healthy state to 50 to 66 hours so you have more mentally healthy and physically healthy employees,” the fire chief said. “And I think we can all agree that’s a pretty important thing to have our staff mentally and physically ready to do their jobs.”
Other benefits Fontenot touted included firefighters being able to be with their families more; cutting down the commutes of firefighters who live outside of Belton; and more effective communication among the firefighters.
“We’re hoping that it will increase effective communication throughout the department because there’s less pass-down,” Fontenot said, referring to the practice that occurs when firefighters change shifts and inform each other about what happened and what needs to be completed.
The shift change will not affect the city’s budget, Fontenot said.
Belton could use the new schedule as a way to recruit more firefighters, Fontenot said.
The fire chief presented the schedule change to his firefighters. An overwhelming majority — 21 — supported the transition, with two firefighters undecided and one against it, according to a staff report.
“It’s nice that you’ve got some buy-in from the majority of the fire department,” said Marion Grayson, who was mayor when Fontenot presented the new schedule to the Belton Council at its Nov. 10 meeting.
“This is a big step for the department in a positive direction,” the fire chief said.