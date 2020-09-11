BELTON — A former Central Texas volunteer firefighter will plead guilty Oct. 6 to charges of impersonation of a public servant and theft between $1,500 and $20,000, his attorney said Friday.
John Ernest Burroughs, a former Little River-Academy Volunteer Fire Department assistant fire chief, was in court Thursday for a status hearing. His Temple attorney, Michael White, said Burroughs will accept a plea deal reached in coordination with the Bell County District Attorney’s Office. White did not disclose the terms of the plea deal.
Status hearings have occurred periodically in the 27th District Court with Judge John Gauntt officiating while Burroughs served 180 days in federal prison for violating parole after his 2015 federal theft conviction. He deposited bad checks into Navy Federal Credit Union and immediately withdrew the money, leaving his account overdrawn more than $9,000.
After his conviction, Burroughs never repaid what he owed and was behind on paying other court-imposed fees.
While serving a five-year deferred adjudication probation sentence, Burroughs allegedly offended again by pretending that he was a Bell County law enforcement officer during a traffic stop. He was acting as a bond apprehension agent for a local bond company but wasn’t licensed. He was not a law enforcement officer, although he reportedly claimed he was.
White was retained to represent Burroughs on all federal and state charges. A Belton attorney, Michael Magana, was his previous attorney.