When Vicky Fashbaugh looks at her artwork, she sees her life journey in every brushstroke.
The Temple native, who is drawn to abstract techniques, emphasized how that artwork is often influenced by her undeniable passion for color.
“I view the world as a color palette,” Fashbaugh said. “When I’m traveling, I look for color harmonies within nature or man-made structures as possible references to my work. I truly never know how a painting might turn out until I sit and mix the paint.”
Fashbaugh, who graduated Saturday night from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, noted how those color harmonies were heightened following the birth of her 10-month-old daughter, Indie Sage Fashbaugh.
“My current body of work that I exhibited for my senior exhibition (at UMHB) started when my daughter was born,” she told the Telegram. “I really do feel that it represents my transformation into becoming a mother. When I look back on the work, I can really see every transformation that I have gone through over these past months.”
Fashbaugh — who plans to share and discuss her artwork with her daughter as she ages — added how her pieces also resemble the challenges she has persevered through.
“So it really kind of just ties all together,” she said. “It’s a really solid body of work that means a lot to me … because some of this work is as old as my daughter is. I really hold that close to my heart.”
As she continues to tackle motherhood head on, Fashbaugh, 30, is striving toward a career in art education. She currently serves as a student teacher at Jefferson Elementary in the Temple Independent School District, and believes becoming a mother has benefited her development as an educator during her time at the campus.
“I feel like I have that nurturing and motherly aspect to me that kids can really sense … which has really helped me be more comfortable around my students,” she said. “It’s not just about being a great artist. It’s about being a great mentor, teaching students about art and teaching them how to be a great person.”
Fashbaugh, who graduated from Temple High in 2009, hopes to remain in Temple ISD as she pursues her career in art education.
“This is a great community and a great school district, so the dream is to stay local,” she said.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott told the Telegram it’s great to hear stories of Temple High graduates — such as Fashbaugh — who are eager to return to their former district.
“It shows that Temple ISD meant something to them when they were a student because they want to give back,” he said. “It’s wonderful when you have someone educating kids that can relate to and understand our students. And there’s no better way to relate to and understand our students than being a former one. To me that gives them a competitive advantage.”
Fashbaugh took the moment to thank her husband, Matthew Fashbaugh, for pushing her to follow her dreams.
“He’s definitely a big reason why I even took the steps in going back to school … because I didn’t go to college right after high school,” Fashbaugh said. “He really pushed me to follow my dreams and do something that I really would enjoy doing in my life. He always tells me how proud he is of me.”