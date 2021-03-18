The Texas Master Naturalist Program is calling on area residents with a love for nature to join its Central Texas Chapter — a membership aimed at developing a corps of individuals who are focused on local conservation.
The volunteer organization, which is co-sponsored by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, will begin its annual training course next week.
“Our 2021 training course starts Tuesday, March 23rd … (and) there won’t be another one until March of 2022,” Zoe Rascoe of the Central Texas Master Naturalist Chapter told the Telegram.
Although most of the 15 training classes will operate through a webinar format on Tuesday mornings, three outdoor trips are scheduled throughout the Central Texas area: Miller Springs Nature Center, the Gault Archaeological Site and Nolan Creek.
“Classes will generally start at 8:30 a.m. and finish at (noon), depending on the subject and location,” the Central Texas Master Naturalist Chapter said in a news release. “Volunteers will receive 48 hours of training from instructors and specialists from universities, state and federal natural resource agencies, nature centers and museums.”
These professionals will share their knowledge and professional expertise on a variety of nature-based curriculum, including bird study and watching, archaeology, aquatic systems, geology, wetlands, rangeland management and land stewardship.
“In return for this high-quality training, volunteers are asked to commit 40 hours of volunteer service each year in community outreach, nature observations and/or habitat projects to maintain certification as a Texas Master Naturalist,” the chapter said. “They also are expected to pursue at least eight hours each year of advanced training in related areas of personal interest.
Although registration — priced at $150 for 15 training classes from March 23 to June 29 — will close on Friday, Rascoe highlighted how there are occasionally opportunities for area residents to lend a helping hand.
“Our monthly meetings are open to the public and there are some circumstances where folks interested in becoming a Master Naturalist can volunteer with us while waiting for the 2022 training course to start,” she said.
Individuals interested in becoming a Texas Master Naturalist can visit the Central Texas Master Naturalist Chapter’s website at txmn.org/centraltexas/curriculum for information.