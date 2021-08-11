Two Central Texans are accused of indecency with a child with sexual contact in separate incidents, jail records show.
Jeremiah David Hughes, 38, of Little River-Academy, and James Wesley Bernard, 37, each faces a second-degree felony charge.
Hughes was in the Bell County Jail Wednesday after his arrest Tuesday. His bond is set at $50,000 bond, records show.
Bernard, arrested on Saturday morning, was held in the jail Tuesday in lieu of a $75,000 bond.
Hughes’ arrest is in connection with an alleged July 19, 2018 incident that was reported to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department on June 21, an arrest affidavit said.
Hughes and the victim were sleeping in the same bed when the girl jumped out of bed and claimed that Hughes “copped a feel,” the affidavit said.
The victim’s mother told deputies that Hughes told her the incident was an accident.
“At the time, (the victim) would not open up about the incident, but on June 21, 2021, finally admitted to her mother what happened,” Sheriff’s investigator Jaime Rieves said in the affidavit. The victim “told her mother that while spending the night at the Hughes residence in Little River-Academy, Bell County, Texas on July 19, 2018, Hughes touched her inappropriately. (The victim) advised that they were sleeping in the same bed and when she went to sleep there was a pillow between them. During the night, the pillow was moved, and she awoke to Hughes’ hand down her pants.”
In an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the victim repeated details of the incident and said she was scared and didn’t know what was going on, but eventually jumped out of bed, the affidavit said.
“When (the victim) got up, Hughes started to tell her that he was asleep and the incident was an accident,” Rieves said.
The victim reiterated details of the incident “with similar detail” during a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner exam, the affidavit said.
Hughes was interviewed by the Sheriff’s Department and “adamantly denied that he touched” the girl.
“He stated that he was asleep when (the victim) woke him and up and that she had told him what he did,” Rieves said in the affidavit.
Bernard’s charge
An arrest affidavit for Bernard said the Sheriff’s Department received a report on July 14, 2020, that a girl was sexually assaulted by a man she identified to be James Bernard.
On July 22, 2020, (the victim) was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center,” Rieves said in the affidavit. “During that interview, she made an outcry that on July 2015 James Bernard, who was staying with her aunt at the time, drove her out to a remote field in Bell County” and made her touch him.
“She stated at the time of the assault she was 8 years old.”