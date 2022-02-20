A Friday evening ceremony at the Bell County Expo Center honored 20 members of the Bell County Sheriff’s Department who were promoted between August 2021 and Feb- ruary 2022, Stacey A. McClinton, administrative lieutenant/ records for the department, said.
The ceremony took place in the Champions Club of the Equine/Livestock Complex.
The 11 jailers promoted included nine corporals and two sergeants. The corporals were Gloria Amituanai, Catherine Edwards, Josefa Fanolua, Keith Haberland, Michael McErlain, Jesus Palafox, Sergio Morales-Escobedo, David Leslie and Stacy Barrios. The sergeants were Robert Alanis and Judith Clark.
The nine operations deputies ranked from corporal to chief deputy.
Jason Vriseno and Jared Alton were promoted to corporal. Bryan Mahan and Richard Murray were promoted to sergeant.
Christopher Wilcox was promoted to lieutenant.
Robert McClinton was promoted to captain of the operations bureau and Darryl Lynce to captain of the investigations bureau.
Perry Moose was promoted to major of the community services branch and T.J. Cruz was promoted to chief deputy.