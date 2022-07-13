FORT HOOD — Three Fort Hood soldiers were honored as heroes for saving the life of another soldier who collapsed while running.
The soldiers — Capt. Aaron Mills, commander, Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 4th Squadron, 9th Cavalry Regiment, Sgt. Maj. Rocio Picazarri and Staff Sgt. Justin Schaffer, both of the 1st Medical Brigade — performed life-saving CPR when they came across the fallen soldier along Legends Way on Monday, according to a Fort Hood news release.
They started CPR when they realized the soldier as unresponsive with no pulse.
“We were told he had been unconscious for some time,” Picazarri said in the news release. “We immediately began to perform CPR while informing the surrounding troopers to call 911, and the quick response time is really what helped the situation.”
The post fire chief arrived on scene several minutes later.
“The fire chief checked for a pulse and this time there was a pulse,” Picazarri said.
The soldier was transported by ambulance to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center after Picazarri briefed first responders.
“Today we are recognizing leaders for taking action,” Maj. Gen. John B. Richardson, 1st Cavalry Division commanding general, said at a ceremony Monday. “This morning that is exactly what happened, and these three leaders saved a life.”
The soldiers were presented with an impact Meritorious Service Medal “for their ability to take action and apply training to save a Trooper’s life when called upon by the 1CD commanding general,” the release said.
“The trooper is extremely lucky to be alive,” Command Sgt. Maj. Shade S. Munday, 1st Cavalry command sergeant major, said. “Leaders take action, and that’s exactly what these soldiers did to save the trooper’s life.”